India Gears Up for Formula 1 Revival in 2027

India is making strides toward hosting a Formula 1 race in 2027, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya leading the charge. During an informal media briefing, Mandaviya revealed that at least three companies have shown interest in operating the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

The Indian Grand Prix, which last took place in 2013, was dropped due to taxation and bureaucratic hurdles. With the support of Adani's acquisition of a debt-laden Jaypee Group's assets, including the Formula 1 track, there is renewed hope for reviving this high-profile event.

While Liberty Media, owner of Formula 1, has not yet commented on the potential return, the sport's popularity has surged since its acquisition in 2017. This comes amid a packed 24-race calendar, with some events impacted by regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)