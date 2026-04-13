Legal Showdown: Vedanta vs. Adani in the Battle for Jaiprakash Associates
NCLAT adjourned its hearing of Vedanta's petitions against Adani Enterprises' bid for Jaiprakash Associates due to a bench composition change. Vedanta challenges the NCLT's approval of Adani's Rs 14,535-crore bid. Despite seeking a stay, the Supreme Court directed that major decisions should have Tribunal sanction.
- Country:
- India
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has postponed its hearing of petitions filed by the Vedanta Group against the bid of Adani Enterprises for financially struggling Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL). The delay stems from a change in the tribunal's bench composition due to a member's unavailability.
This legal battle follows the March 17 ruling by the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which validated Adani's proposal to acquire JAL for Rs 14,535 crore. Vedanta has lodged two petitions challenging this approval but failed to secure an interim stay from NCLAT or the Supreme Court.
With the Supreme Court mandating that significant policy decisions by the monitoring committee require Tribunal approval, the business world awaits NCLAT's next steps in this high-stakes acquisition saga.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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