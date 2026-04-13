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India's Sporting Triumph: A Beacon of Hope for LA 2028

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh applauds Indian athletes' recent international victories, underscoring their growing confidence. With standout performances in cricket, squash, shooting, and boxing, India's sports future looks promising for the 2028 Olympics. Singh praises state efforts in sports education, notably Uttar Pradesh's initiatives, and highlights increased women's participation due to the Khelo India program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:38 IST
India's Sporting Triumph: A Beacon of Hope for LA 2028
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday commended the stellar international performances of Indian athletes, emphasizing their burgeoning confidence and self-belief. With successful forays in cricket, squash, shooting, and boxing, there is immense promise for India at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

In the realm of women's cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur led India to victory in last year's Women's World Cup, while Suryakumar Yadav celebrated a T20 World Cup win at home in March. Meanwhile, India secured its maiden Mixed Team World Cup title in squash at Chennai. Addressing the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh in Lucknow, Singh said, "Our players have delivered outstanding performances on many fronts internationally."

Singh highlighted the trend of states focusing on sports-driven education, applauding Uttar Pradesh's initiatives and noting the development of institutions like the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut. Additionally, Singh pointed out the positive impact of the Khelo India program on women's sports participation, with numerous Khelo India Women's Leagues thriving nationwide.

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