Ayush Shetty: Rising Star on the Global Badminton Stage

Indian badminton prodigy Ayush Shetty's recent performance at the Badminton Asia Championships showcased his potential, as he reached the finals unseeded, ultimately falling to world No. 2 Shi Yu Qi. Despite the loss, Shetty's journey captivated fans, including victories over high-ranking rivals.

In reflecting on the tournament, Shetty acknowledged the need for greater patience and endurance, noting Shi's tactical advantage in maintaining game control. He is focusing on physical conditioning to meet the demands of prolonged matches at elite levels.

Shetty draws inspiration from training with legends like Viktor Axelsen and welcomes the challenge of living up to expectations in forthcoming events like the BWF World Championships and Asian Games. His confidence has been boosted as he continues to refine his strategy and aim for the world's top rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)