Ayush Shetty: Rising Star on the Global Badminton Stage
Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty, after his commendable runner-up performance at the Badminton Asia Championships, acknowledges the need for greater patience and endurance. His journey included victories over top-seeded opponents, ending in the finals against world No. 2 Shi Yu Qi. Shetty now focuses on future challenges, emphasizing physical conditioning for consistency.
- Country:
- India
Indian badminton prodigy Ayush Shetty's recent performance at the Badminton Asia Championships showcased his potential, as he reached the finals unseeded, ultimately falling to world No. 2 Shi Yu Qi. Despite the loss, Shetty's journey captivated fans, including victories over high-ranking rivals.
In reflecting on the tournament, Shetty acknowledged the need for greater patience and endurance, noting Shi's tactical advantage in maintaining game control. He is focusing on physical conditioning to meet the demands of prolonged matches at elite levels.
Shetty draws inspiration from training with legends like Viktor Axelsen and welcomes the challenge of living up to expectations in forthcoming events like the BWF World Championships and Asian Games. His confidence has been boosted as he continues to refine his strategy and aim for the world's top rankings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Debating Dual Teams: Hockey India's Dilemma for Asian Games and World Cup
Hockey India's Dilemma: Picking Teams for Asian Games and World Cup
Hockey India's Strategic Move: Separate Teams for World Cup and Asian Games
India's Ayush Shetty settles for silver medal after losing to China's Shi Yu Qi in men's singles final of Badminton Asia Championships.