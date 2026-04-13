Hockey India's Strategic Move: Separate Teams for World Cup and Asian Games

Hockey India is strategizing to send distinct squads to the upcoming World Cup and Asian Games, as both events are on the horizon this year within weeks of each other.

The World Cup runs from August 15-30 across Belgium and the Netherlands. Meanwhile, the Asian Games, acting as a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, will be held from September 19 to October 4 in Japan, emphasizing the need for India to prioritize it by sending an 'A team'.

The decision is driven by the significance of securing an Olympic spot. In the Men's Hockey World Cup, India is placed in the same pool as Pakistan, building excitement for their match on August 19. As these plans unfold, India must coordinate efforts across stakeholders for success in this intense sporting period.