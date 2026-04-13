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World Aquatics Reinstates Russian Athletes: A Controversial Decision

World Aquatics will allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete with their national flags and anthems, marking a significant policy shift. This decision comes ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and has sparked condemnation from Ukraine, which views it as a disregard for fair rules and respect for life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:43 IST
World Aquatics Reinstates Russian Athletes: A Controversial Decision
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  • Switzerland

In a controversial move, World Aquatics has announced that Russian swimmers, divers, and water polo players will be permitted to compete under their national flags and with their anthem, in a striking reversal of prior restrictions. The governing body's decision arrives as a lead-up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Ukraine has vocally condemned this decision, arguing it undermines principles of fairness and respect. Despite this backlash, World Aquatics, following similar decisions by judo and taekwondo organizations, aims for peaceful competition where all countries can participate under equal terms.

Russian athletes, however, will still face four anti-doping tests and background checks as a prerequisite for participation. This ruling only affects World Aquatics events but may influence wider Olympic guidelines for Russian athletes' participation in future games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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