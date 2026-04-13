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MS Dhoni's Return Remains Uncertain: CSK Icon Sidelined by Calf Strain

MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings' legendary cricketer, continues to recover from a calf strain, missing a fifth consecutive IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite his absence, Dhoni's impact on the team remains significant, as he works towards regaining full fitness, with coach Stephen Fleming highlighting his continued influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:47 IST
MS Dhoni's Return Remains Uncertain: CSK Icon Sidelined by Calf Strain
MS Dhoni. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings' icon MS Dhoni is still grappling with a calf strain, ruling him out of a crucial IPL encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk Stadium, as reported by ESPNCricinfo. Dhoni, who missed all four of CSK's previous matches this season, is still on the path to recovery and match fitness.

During a recent nets session, Dhoni, 44, didn't bat at full capacity, instead facing throwdowns from former teammate Michael Hussey. Furthermore, the cricket legend abstained from wicketkeeping drills and hasn't traveled with the team for away matches or home games.

CSK's head coach, Stephen Fleming, emphasized Dhoni's enduring influence during a press conference prior to their match against the Punjab Kings. Despite his physical absence on the field, Dhoni continues to play a pivotal role within the franchise, mentoring and motivating the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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