MS Dhoni's Return Remains Uncertain: CSK Icon Sidelined by Calf Strain
MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings' legendary cricketer, continues to recover from a calf strain, missing a fifth consecutive IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite his absence, Dhoni's impact on the team remains significant, as he works towards regaining full fitness, with coach Stephen Fleming highlighting his continued influence.
- Country:
- India
Chennai Super Kings' icon MS Dhoni is still grappling with a calf strain, ruling him out of a crucial IPL encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk Stadium, as reported by ESPNCricinfo. Dhoni, who missed all four of CSK's previous matches this season, is still on the path to recovery and match fitness.
During a recent nets session, Dhoni, 44, didn't bat at full capacity, instead facing throwdowns from former teammate Michael Hussey. Furthermore, the cricket legend abstained from wicketkeeping drills and hasn't traveled with the team for away matches or home games.
CSK's head coach, Stephen Fleming, emphasized Dhoni's enduring influence during a press conference prior to their match against the Punjab Kings. Despite his physical absence on the field, Dhoni continues to play a pivotal role within the franchise, mentoring and motivating the squad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Patience Amidst Turbulence: Finn Allen on Kolkata Knight Riders' Strategy
Kolkata Knight Riders Triumph in Thrilling IPL Match
Mukul Choudhary's Late Surge Stuns Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL Thriller
Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in IPL match in Kolkata.
Stephen Fleming: Navigating the Evolving World of IPL Cricket