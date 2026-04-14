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Cricket Controversy: Muzarabani's PSL Ban Sparks Debate

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani received a two-year ban from the Pakistan Super League after breaching his contract to play in the Indian Premier League. The PSL highlighted the need for transparency and professionalism in franchise leagues, emphasizing the impact of such actions on trust and reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:26 IST
Cricket Controversy: Muzarabani's PSL Ban Sparks Debate
Blessing Muzarabani
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development, Zimbabwean cricketer Blessing Muzarabani has been banned from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for two years. The ban follows his decision to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) while still under contract with a PSL franchise, Islamabad United.

Muzarabani was signed as a replacement player for Islamabad United but opted to withdraw after receiving an offer from Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. The PSL administration underscored the importance of professionalism and transparency within franchise leagues, asserting that such conduct undermines trust.

The two-year suspension signifies the seriousness of the breach, as Muzarabani played a pivotal role in the recent T20 World Cup and has already made an impact at KKR, taking a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens.

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