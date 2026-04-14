Cricket Controversy: Muzarabani's PSL Ban Sparks Debate

In a significant development, Zimbabwean cricketer Blessing Muzarabani has been banned from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for two years. The ban follows his decision to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) while still under contract with a PSL franchise, Islamabad United.

Muzarabani was signed as a replacement player for Islamabad United but opted to withdraw after receiving an offer from Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. The PSL administration underscored the importance of professionalism and transparency within franchise leagues, asserting that such conduct undermines trust.

The two-year suspension signifies the seriousness of the breach, as Muzarabani played a pivotal role in the recent T20 World Cup and has already made an impact at KKR, taking a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens.