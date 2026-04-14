Sindarov Shatters Records: A New Era in Chess Begins

Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov emerged victorious in the prestigious Candidates Tournament with one round to spare. His decisive draw against Anish Giri paved the way for a World Championship showdown with India's Gukesh Dommaraju.

Sindarov's performance in Cyprus was nothing short of spectacular, as he notched six wins out of 13 games without a single defeat, amassing an impressive 9.5 points. This left second-placed Giri two points behind, after Giri's missed opportunity to capitalize against China's Wei Yi.

The tournament also highlighted a generational shift, as Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura struggled to challenge for the title. With Ding Liren crowned champion in 2024 following Carlsen's abdication, the chess world is abuzz with talk of a new era. While Sindarov's ascent could ignite hopes of a Magnus Carlsen return, the Norwegian remains firm in his decision to step away from the classical title chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)