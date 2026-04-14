Sergio Garcia's Masters Meltdown: Apology Amidst Controversy

Sergio Garcia has issued an apology for his explosive behavior during the Masters final round. The incident involved tearing up the turf and breaking his driver against a bench, leading to a code-of-conduct warning from the chairman of the competitions committee, Geoff Yang.

The new conduct policy, a recent addition to the Masters, mandates a system of warnings and sanctions for improper behavior. Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, expressed regret over his actions, acknowledging that they were not in line with the spirit of the prestigious tournament.

Garcia's on-course temper has been a recurring issue throughout his career. He was disqualified in 2019 for damaging greens and has a history of disciplinary issues, such as kicking off a shoe in frustration and spitting into a cup. The PGA Tour plans to extend its conduct policy to other events, starting with the upcoming PGA Championship.