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Mexico’s World Cup Preparations: Liga MX Stars Get Ready

Mexico is set to announce the Liga MX players joining the World Cup training camp, offering them a brief rest before it starts on May 6. With selections from European leagues pending, Mexico prepares for its final warmup match against Serbia, amidst ongoing injury challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:24 IST
Mexico’s World Cup Preparations: Liga MX Stars Get Ready
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Mexico is preparing to unveil the names of Liga MX players who will join their World Cup training camp, as announced by national teams director Duilio Davino.

This initiative allows domestic players a short respite before the camp kicks off on May 6, following the close of the regular Clausura season on April 27.

Meanwhile, coach Javier Aguirre faces challenges in forming a stable team due to multiple player injuries from past competitions. The Mexican squad will conclude their preparations with a warmup match against Serbia on June 4, ahead of their opening tournament game against South Africa at the Azteca stadium on June 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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