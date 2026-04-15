Injury Blow: Hugo Ekitike's Setback Shakes Liverpool and France
Hugo Ekitike suffered an injury during Liverpool's Champions League defeat to PSG, raising concerns for both his club and France's World Cup hopes. Ekitike, a key player with 19 goals this season, was taken off on a stretcher, casting doubt on Liverpool's Champions League qualification chances.
In a significant setback for Liverpool and the French national team, Hugo Ekitike was forced off with an injury during the first half of a crucial Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.
The French striker slipped and appeared to injure his right leg in the 27th minute at Anfield. Liverpool's coach, Arne Slot, expressed immediate concern, saying, "It doesn't look good." Ekitike was stretchered off, with Mohamed Salah taking his place on the field.
This injury could have far-reaching consequences, threatening France's World Cup preparations and Liverpool's Champions League ambitions. Notably, Ekitike has been a standout performer this season, netting 19 goals, including one for France in a recent victory over Brazil.
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