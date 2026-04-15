England Triumphs Over Spain in Women's World Cup Qualifier

England emerged victorious once again in their latest encounter with Spain, securing a 1-0 win in a Women's World Cup qualifier held at Wembley Stadium. Lauren Hemp's goal, scored just three minutes into the game, proved decisive, maintaining England's unblemished record in Group A3. This clash revived the fierce rivalry between these two powerhouses of women's football.

England, currently ranked fourth in the world, managed to clinch the victory against top-ranked Spain. The goal came from an early corner when Hemp's attempt went over the line, despite Spain's Alexia Putellas' efforts to prevent the score. The triumph comes after England's back-to-back title wins at the Euros, following their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup.

The Women's World Cup continues to draw significant global attention, with the 2027 tournament now set to be hosted in Brazil, promising further thrilling encounters in the world of women's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)