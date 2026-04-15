Left Menu

England Triumphs Over Spain in Women's World Cup Qualifier

England secured a 1-0 victory over Spain in a Women's World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium, thanks to Lauren Hemp's early goal. With this win, England maintains a perfect record in Group A3. This match was another intense encounter between the giants of women's football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:32 IST
England Triumphs Over Spain in Women's World Cup Qualifier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England emerged victorious once again in their latest encounter with Spain, securing a 1-0 win in a Women's World Cup qualifier held at Wembley Stadium. Lauren Hemp's goal, scored just three minutes into the game, proved decisive, maintaining England's unblemished record in Group A3. This clash revived the fierce rivalry between these two powerhouses of women's football.

England, currently ranked fourth in the world, managed to clinch the victory against top-ranked Spain. The goal came from an early corner when Hemp's attempt went over the line, despite Spain's Alexia Putellas' efforts to prevent the score. The triumph comes after England's back-to-back title wins at the Euros, following their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup.

The Women's World Cup continues to draw significant global attention, with the 2027 tournament now set to be hosted in Brazil, promising further thrilling encounters in the world of women's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Accident: Six Devotees Killed in Punjab

Tragic Bus Accident: Six Devotees Killed in Punjab

 India
2
Revolutionizing Urban Energy: Mumbai's Landmark HVDC Transmission Link

Revolutionizing Urban Energy: Mumbai's Landmark HVDC Transmission Link

 India
3
Emergency Meeting on Delimitation: CM Stalin's Strategic Move

Emergency Meeting on Delimitation: CM Stalin's Strategic Move

 India
4
Tragic Real Estate Dispute: Grisly Murder of Realtor Engulfs Vijayapura

Tragic Real Estate Dispute: Grisly Murder of Realtor Engulfs Vijayapura

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026