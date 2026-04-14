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Andoni Iraola Bids Farewell to Bournemouth: A Premier League Journey

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is set to leave the Premier League club at the end of the 2025-26 season. Having taken over in 2023, Iraola extended his contract until 2026 and successfully led the club for three years. His departure marks the end of a significant era for Bournemouth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:28 IST
Andoni Iraola Bids Farewell to Bournemouth: A Premier League Journey

Andoni Iraola, the esteemed Bournemouth manager, will part ways with the Premier League club at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, as confirmed on Tuesday.

In May 2024, the 43-year-old Spaniard extended his contract to extend his leadership at Bournemouth, having originally joined in 2023 when he succeeded Gary O'Neil.

AFC Bournemouth announced that Head Coach Andoni Iraola's departure will mark the end of his successful three-year stint, leaving a notable legacy on the south coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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