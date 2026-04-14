Andoni Iraola Bids Farewell to Bournemouth: A Premier League Journey

Andoni Iraola, the esteemed Bournemouth manager, will part ways with the Premier League club at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, as confirmed on Tuesday.

In May 2024, the 43-year-old Spaniard extended his contract to extend his leadership at Bournemouth, having originally joined in 2023 when he succeeded Gary O'Neil.

AFC Bournemouth announced that Head Coach Andoni Iraola's departure will mark the end of his successful three-year stint, leaving a notable legacy on the south coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)