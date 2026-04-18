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Remembering Oscar Schmidt: The 'Holy Hand' of Basketball

Oscar Schmidt, a celebrated figure in basketball, has passed away at the age of 68. Known for his exceptional three-point shooting skills, he made a significant impact on the sport during his 30-year career, earning a place in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 02:53 IST
Remembering Oscar Schmidt: The 'Holy Hand' of Basketball

Oscar Schmidt, a legendary basketball player known for his three-point shooting prowess, has died at 68, according to his press office. The details surrounding the cause of his death were not disclosed.

Inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, Schmidt's career spanned three decades across local and European teams. He holds the record for the most points scored in Olympic history.

In 1987, Schmidt famously led Brazil to a historic victory over the U.S. at the Pan American Games. His impressive shooting earned him the moniker "Holy Hand," a tribute to his relentless dedication to practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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