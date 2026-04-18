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Gujarat Titans' Winning Strategy: Prioritizing Victory Over Net Run Rate

Gujarat Titans' pacer Kagiso Rabada emphasizes the importance of winning matches over focusing on net run rate in the IPL 2026. With GT placed fourth after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders, Rabada stresses building momentum and trusting players' instincts as key strategies for success as the season progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:51 IST
Gujarat Titans' Winning Strategy: Prioritizing Victory Over Net Run Rate
Gujarat Titans players (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a thrilling contest, the Gujarat Titans recorded their third successive win in the Indian Premier League 2026, overcoming the Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets. Star pacer Kagiso Rabada, who delivered an impressive 3/29 in four overs, emphasized the team's focus on securing victories over improving their net run rate.

Despite their three-game winning streak, the Gujarat Titans find themselves with a net run rate only slightly above zero. In stark contrast, front-runners such as Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru boast significantly higher net run rates, both exceeding +1. At a post-match conference, Rabada affirmed that the team's aim is to win matches, with plenty of opportunities remaining to enhance their NRR over the season.

Rabada articulated the importance of understanding game situations and sticking to a win-first mentality. He advocated for trusting the team's natural skills and adapting strategies based on game scenarios. As GT looks forward to facing the Mumbai Indians, the focus remains clear: play for wins and let the net run rate improve naturally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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