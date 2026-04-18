Sports Chronicles: Loss, Triumph, and Fare Changes

The National Football League confirmed it is not investigating New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel following images with journalist Diana Russini, aligning with league conduct standards.

Legendary Angels player Garret Anderson, a pivotal figure in the 2002 World Series win, passed away at 53 from a heart attack, leaving a rich legacy.

FIFA raised concerns about New Jersey's decision to hike transit fares for World Cup matches, warning of reduced fan engagement due to increased costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)