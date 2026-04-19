Tragedy Strikes at Nuerburgring: Racing Driver's Fatal Accident

In a tragic incident at the ADAC 24-hour Nuerburgring qualifiers, racing driver Juha Miettinen, aged 66, lost his life following a severe crash. The accident involved a total of seven competitors and occurred within the first half-hour of the race, resulting in the cessation of the event.

Despite rapid intervention by emergency services, Miettinen succumbed to his injuries at the Medical Centre. Six other drivers suffered injuries, although their conditions were not deemed life-threatening. Formula One star Max Verstappen, who was to participate, was absent from the track during the incident.

Organisers have suspended the race and scheduled a minute's silence to honor Miettinen. Verstappen, expressing his condolences on Instagram, emphasized the ever-present dangers in motorsport, offering support to Miettinen's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)