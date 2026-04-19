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Jon Rahm Nears Victory in Tense LIV Golf Mexico Finale

Jon Rahm leads LIV Golf Mexico with a 4-under 67, ahead of teammate Tyrrell Hatton. As they prepare for their first pairing in the final round, both seek to overcome past challenges at Chapultepec. Rahm is aiming for a second LIV win, while Hatton reflects on a previous near-miss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 19-04-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 10:09 IST
Jon Rahm Nears Victory in Tense LIV Golf Mexico Finale

In a gripping day at LIV Golf Mexico, Jon Rahm surged to a one-shot lead after birdieing three of his last four holes, finishing with a 4-under 67. Teammate Tyrrell Hatton trails closely behind with a 66, setting the stage for their first-ever final pairing in LIV Golf competition.

Rahm aims to secure his second win of the LIV season as he reflects on past close calls at Chapultepec, where he previously faltered in the final stretch of a World Golf Championship. Hatton, recalling missed opportunities at the same venue, remains optimistic about contending on the final day.

Adding to the tension, Rahm and Hatton's teamwork on Legion XIII presents a unique dynamic. Meanwhile, Branden Grace and Tom McKibbin are poised to challenge from just one shot behind. The final round promises an intense showdown at the storied Mexican course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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