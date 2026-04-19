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A Mathematician's Triumph: Pellegrino Matarazzo's Rise with Real Sociedad

Pellegrino 'Rino' Matarazzo, a 48-year-old American coach with a mathematics degree from Columbia, achieved historical success with Real Sociedad by clinching the Copa del Rey title. Matarazzo lifted Sociedad from near relegation to triumph, attributing success to his team's talent and character. He hails from Italian roots and built his career in Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:08 IST
A Mathematician's Triumph: Pellegrino Matarazzo's Rise with Real Sociedad
  • Country:
  • Spain

Pellegrino 'Rino' Matarazzo, an American coach with a unique blend of mathematical prowess and soccer passion, has etched his name in Real Sociedad's history. At 48, Matarazzo triumphantly led the Spanish club to its fourth Copa del Rey trophy, beating Atletico Madrid in a tense penalty shootout.

His tactical journey started in New Jersey, inspired by Diego Maradona and fortified with a Columbia University mathematics degree. Matarazzo's European quest began in Germany, where he honed his skills and eventually took Sociedad from relegation threats to the summit of Spanish football, an 'unbelievable journey' in his words.

Matarazzo credits his players' talent and hard work for the success. Despite his Italian roots and initial challenges abroad, he finds himself 'grateful' to contribute to Sociedad's legacy, hoping for continued success in Spanish football and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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