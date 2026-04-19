Mohun Bagan Triumphs in Rain-Soaked Clash

In a rain-soaked encounter at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant edged out NorthEast United FC with a narrow 1-0 victory. The match-winning goal was scored by Robson in the first five minutes, positioning the defending champions at the top of the Indian Super League standings.

Throughout the match, Mohun Bagan showcased a disciplined defensive effort, led by goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, repelling several attempts by the hosts. Despite challenging weather conditions, the Marines maintained their early lead, thwarting NorthEast United's attempts to find an equalizer.

The victory marks Mohun Bagan's ascendancy to the top of the league table with 20 points, outpacing rivals Mumbai City FC. Meanwhile, NorthEast United remains 12th, continuing to seek improvement in their league campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)