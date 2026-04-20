Punjab Kings' Unbeaten Streak: A Lesson in Team Cohesion and Leadership

Currently unbeaten this season, Punjab Kings have created a nurturing dressing-room atmosphere that emphasizes mutual learning and support, as highlighted by batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly.

Connolly and opener Priyansh Arya forged a crucial 182-run partnership, propelling Punjab Kings to a commanding 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, cementing their top spot in the IPL standings.

Acknowledging the compelling leadership of captain Shreyas Iyer, Connolly noted the team's collaborative spirit and drive for continuous improvement, marking their ongoing winning streak in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)