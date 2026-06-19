Soccer-Corica leaves Auckland FC after leading club to title

Steve Corica, who led ​Auckland FC to the ​A-League championship in ‌only their ​second season, is leaving the club to pursue an opportunity overseas, ‌the team said on Friday. Corica guided Auckland to a first-place finish in the regular season in their inaugural 2024/2025 campaign ‌before they lost in the semis of the Finals ‌series.

This season, they secured the A-League championship to become the first New Zealand team to win the Grand Final in the ⁠competition's ​20-year history. "It ⁠has been a fantastic two years with a city, a fan group ⁠and a team that have all been way beyond my ​expectations," the 53-year-old said in statement.

"I didn’t know ⁠quite what I was getting into when I joined two years ⁠ago, ​but what an experience it has been. "We started with nothing. Then year one we’re Premiers, winning the ⁠first piece of A-League silverware for any Kiwi club, and ⁠then year ⁠two we’re riding a bus down the middle of Queen Street parading the championship ‌trophy."