UK minster Reed, ally of PM Starmer, says Labour Party is not going to fall apart

​British housing ‌minster Steve Reed, ​a close ally ‌of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said the governing Labour ‌Party was not ‌divided and would not "fall apart" after leadership rival ⁠Andy ​Burnham ⁠cleared a path to ousting Starmer ⁠by winning a ​seat in parliament.

Reed said ⁠Labour needed to now ⁠focus ​on the campaign to fill the ⁠Greater Manchester Mayor position ⁠left ⁠vacant by Burnham.