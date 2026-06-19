UK minster Reed, ally of PM Starmer, says Labour Party is not going to fall apart

British Housing Minister Steve Reed has dismissed Labour Party divisions, saying the party will not "fall apart" despite Andy Burnham's move to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Reuters | British Housing Minster Steve Reed | Updated: 19-06-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 11:46 IST
UK minster Reed, ally of PM Starmer, says Labour Party is not going to fall apart
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​British housing ‌minster Steve Reed, ​a close ally ‌of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said the governing Labour ‌Party was not ‌divided and would not "fall apart" after leadership rival ⁠Andy ​Burnham ⁠cleared a path to ousting Starmer ⁠by winning a ​seat in parliament.

Reed said ⁠Labour needed to now ⁠focus ​on the campaign to fill the ⁠Greater Manchester Mayor position ⁠left ⁠vacant by Burnham.

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026