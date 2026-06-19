UK minster Reed, ally of PM Starmer, says Labour Party is not going to fall apart
British Housing Minister Steve Reed has dismissed Labour Party divisions, saying the party will not "fall apart" despite Andy Burnham's move to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British housing minster Steve Reed, a close ally of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said the governing Labour Party was not divided and would not "fall apart" after leadership rival Andy Burnham cleared a path to ousting Starmer by winning a seat in parliament.
Reed said Labour needed to now focus on the campaign to fill the Greater Manchester Mayor position left vacant by Burnham.
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