Soccer-New Zealand's Singh proud to blaze a trail for Sikh community at World Cup

New Zealand midfielder Sarpreet Singh hopes his World Cup appearance will pave the way for other South Asian players to reach the game's biggest stage.

Reuters | New Zealand Midfielder Sarpreet Singh Hopes His Appearance At The World Cup Can Pave The Way For Other Players Of South Asian Heritage To Reach The Games Biggest Stage The Yearold Became The First Sikh To Play At A World Cup When He Took The Field In New Zealands Draw With Iran In Los Angeles In Their Opener It Means A Lot To Me | Updated: 19-06-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 10:58 IST
Soccer-New Zealand's Singh proud to blaze a trail for Sikh community at World Cup
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand ​midfielder Sarpreet Singh hopes his appearance ​at the World Cup can ‌pave ​the way for other players of South Asian heritage to reach the game's biggest stage.

The 27-year-old became the first ‌Sikh to play at a World Cup when he took the field in New Zealand's 2-2 draw with Iran in Los Angeles in their opener. “It means a lot to ‌me, it means a lot to my people, my family, my community," he ‌told reporters at the team's hotel in San Diego, California on Thursday.

“I’m very happy to be the first, and pave the way for the rest of them coming through. I hope to see ⁠many more ​Singhs and Sikhs ⁠and Punjabi footballers coming through, and Indian heritage footballers." India have never played at a World Cup, though ⁠they qualified for the 1950 tournament in Brazil when other Asian nations withdrew from qualifying. ​India ended up pulling out of the tournament due to financial concerns.

Several players ⁠with Indian heritage are representing other nations at the finals in North America, including Australia forward Nishan ⁠Velupillay, ​whose mother has southern Indian roots, and Qatar winger Tahsin Jamshid. Singh said he had noticed people supporting him when New Zealand played at a tournament in ⁠India several years ago.

"I always know I’m representing them, as well as New Zealand, so ⁠I always try ⁠and do my best,” he said. New Zealand will bid for their first World Cup win against Egypt in their second Group ‌G match ‌on Sunday in Vancouver.

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