Soccer-Champions Arsenal host promoted Coventry in 2026-27 Premier League opener

Premier League Champions Arsenal Will Begin Their Title Defence At Home To Newly Promoted Coventry City When The Season Kicks Off On August Coventry Return To The Top Flight For The First Time In Years And Face A Daunting Test Against Mikel Artetas Side

Premier League champions Arsenal ​will begin their title ​defence at home ‌to newly ​promoted Coventry City when the 2026–27 season kicks off on August ‌21. Coventry return to the top flight for the first time in 25 years and face a daunting test against ‌Mikel Arteta's side, who ended a 22-year wait ‌for the title last season.

Hull City, promoted via the playoffs, host Manchester United in the first round of games, while fellow ⁠promoted ​club Ipswich Town ⁠take on Sunderland at home, according to fixtures released on ⁠Friday. Manchester City, starting the campaign without former coach Pep Guardiola, ​host Bournemouth, while Newcastle United take on Liverpool, now ⁠led by Andoni Iraola, at St. James' Park.

Chelsea will be seen ⁠in ​action under new coach Xabi Alonso with a London derby away to Fulham, while the highly ⁠anticipated Manchester derby is scheduled for September 12. The campaign will ⁠conclude ⁠on May 30, 2027, with the Champions League final set for six days later.