UK's Starmer calls for party unity after Burnham by-election win
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Labour members to unite following the Makerfield by-election, warning against infighting amid growing pressure over the party leadership.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday urged Labour members to unite after the Makerfield by-election victory that returned rival Andy Burnham to parliament, warning against infighting as pressure grows over the party leadership.
"Let's pull together as a party and a movement," Starmer told members of his Labour Party. "The one thing we've got to avoid doing is plunging our party and our country into chaos by turning on each other."
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