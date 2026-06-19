UK's Starmer calls for party unity after Burnham by-election win

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer On Friday Urged Labour Members To Unite After The Makerfield Byelection Victory That Returned Rival Andy Burnham To Parliament

​British ​Prime Minister ‌Keir Starmer on ​Friday urged Labour ‌members to unite after the Makerfield by-election victory that returned ‌rival Andy Burnham to parliament, ‌warning against infighting as pressure grows over the party ⁠leadership.

"Let's ​pull ⁠together as a party and ⁠a movement," Starmer told members of ​his Labour Party. "The one ⁠thing we've got to avoid ⁠doing ​is plunging our party and our ⁠country into chaos by turning on ⁠each ⁠other."