UK's Starmer calls for party unity after Burnham by-election win

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Labour members to unite following the Makerfield by-election, warning against infighting amid growing pressure over the party leadership.

Reuters | British Prime Minister Keir Starmer On Friday Urged Labour Members To Unite After The Makerfield Byelection Victory That Returned Rival Andy Burnham To Parliament | Updated: 19-06-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 17:04 IST
UK's Starmer calls for party unity after Burnham by-election win
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​British ​Prime Minister ‌Keir Starmer on ​Friday urged Labour ‌members to unite after the Makerfield by-election victory that returned ‌rival Andy Burnham to parliament, ‌warning against infighting as pressure grows over the party ⁠leadership.

"Let's ​pull ⁠together as a party and ⁠a movement," Starmer told members of ​his Labour Party. "The one ⁠thing we've got to avoid ⁠doing ​is plunging our party and our ⁠country into chaos by turning on ⁠each ⁠other."

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