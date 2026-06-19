Soccer-London City sign former England goalkeeper Mary Earps

London City have signed former England international goalkeeper Mary Earps on a two-year contract, returning her to the Women's Super League after two years in France.

Reuters | London City Have Signed Goalkeeper Mary Earps On A Twoyear Contract Starting July | Updated: 19-06-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 17:15 IST
Soccer-London City sign former England goalkeeper Mary Earps
  • Country:
  • England

London City have signed goalkeeper Mary ​Earps on a two-year contract ​starting July 1, the ‌Women’s Super ​League club said on Friday, as the former England international returns to the competition after two ‌years. The 33-year-old will join after her contract with Paris St Germain expires, having spent two seasons in France following her departure from Manchester United.

“The club’s ‌values represent what I want to represent, and they are passionate about ‌what I want to achieve and change the game in a positive way," Earps said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the players, the staff, ⁠the style ​of play and ⁠club culture and trying to give everything I can to help the club achieve ⁠its collective goals and be as successful as possible."

Earps spent five seasons at ​United between 2019 and 2024, making 102 appearances and keeping 45 clean ⁠sheets. She helped the club qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League and win ⁠the ​Women’s FA Cup in 2024, their first major trophy. At international level, Earps played a key role in England’s Euro 2022 triumph and their ⁠run to the 2023 World Cup final. She retired from international football in ⁠May 2025 ⁠with 53 caps, having also represented England at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-23 levels before making her senior debut in ‌2017.

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