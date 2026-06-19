Seventh grade student from Goa selected to represent India in Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam

Aarin Ballani, a Class 7 student of The Ardee School, Goa, has been selected to represent India at the Pickleball World Cup, scheduled to be held in Vietnam in August 2026, following a stellar performance at the National Junior Pickleball Championships in Ahmedabad. The championship was organised by the Indian Pickleball Association, the governing body for the sport in the country. Competing in the Under-12 category, Aarin delivered an exceptional performance, winning gold medals in all three events he entered -- U-12 Singles, U-12 Boys Doubles and U-12 Mixed Doubles.

Adding to his remarkable achievement, Aarin also secured a gold medal in the U-14 Boys Doubles event, competing against older players and demonstrating skill, composure and maturity beyond his age. Based on his outstanding performance at the national championship, Aarin earned selection to Team India for the upcoming Pickleball World Cup, where he will represent the country on the international stage.

Aarin has consistently emerged as one of Goa's most promising young pickleball players. Over the past year, he has represented the state at national-level competitions and delivered strong performances against older opponents. At the 9th All India Pickleball Association Nationals in Jammu in 2025, he reached the semifinals of the U-14 Boys Singles category and advanced to the quarterfinals of the U-16 Boys Doubles event, underlining his ability to compete successfully across age groups. His performances have contributed to Goa's growing reputation as an emerging centre for pickleball in India. Expressing his excitement about representing the country, Aarin said as quoted by a press release, "It is an honour to be selected to represent India at the Pickleball World Cup. I am grateful to my coaches, my parents and my school, The Ardee School, for their constant encouragement and support. Winning four gold medals at the national championships has given me confidence, and I look forward to competing against some of the best young players from around the world and giving my best for India."

The Ardee School said it takes immense pride in Aarin's achievements and remains committed to supporting students in pursuing excellence beyond the classroom. The Ardee school community looks forward to supporting Aarin as he prepares for the World Cup and represents India in Vietnam later this year.

As pickleball continues to witness rapid growth across India, Aarin's success reflects the increasing popularity of the sport among young athletes and highlights the emerging talent coming from Goa. (ANI)