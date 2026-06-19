Defender Yuri Berchiche Is Set To Spend A Ninth Season At Athletic Bilbao After Signing A Oneyear Extension With The Laliga Club On Friday The Yearold Former Real Sociedad And Paris St Germain Leftback Joined Bilbao In

Defender Yuri ​Berchiche is ​set to ‌spend a ​ninth season at Athletic Bilbao after ‌signing a one-year extension with the LaLiga club on Friday. The 36-year-old former ‌Real Sociedad and Paris St Germain ‌left-back joined Bilbao in 2018, has turned out in 278 matches for the ⁠club, ​and ⁠was a key part of the side ⁠when they won the Copa del ​Rey in 2024 to end a ⁠four-decade trophy drought.

Berchiche made 39 appearances ⁠for ​Bilbao last season across all competitions. "He is a true icon ⁠amongst the fans for his competitiveness ⁠and ⁠determination," Bilbao said in a statement.