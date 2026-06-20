Golf-Niemann handed two-stroke penalty for throwing club at US Open

Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann received a two-stroke penalty for throwing his club in frustration during the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Reuters | Chilean Joaquin Niemann Received A Twostroke Penalty On Friday For Throwing His Club On The Parfour Sixth Hole During His Opening Round At The Us Open At Shinnecock Hills The Liv Golfer Had A Dreadful Start On The Sixth Hole At The Famously Tricky Southampton Course On Thursday | Updated: 20-06-2026 02:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 02:31 IST
Golf-Niemann handed two-stroke penalty for throwing club at US Open
Joaquin Niemann
  • Country:
  • United States

​Chilean Joaquin Niemann received a two-stroke penalty on Friday for throwing his club on the par-four sixth hole ‌during his opening round at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. The LIV golfer had a dreadful start on the sixth hole at the famously tricky Southampton course ‌on Thursday, hitting two drives out of bounds before chucking his club in ‌frustration when he missed the green on his approach shot, as windy conditions tested competitors.

Organisers said the act constituted "serious misconduct," and he carded a septuple bogey for the hole. He shot ⁠an ​eight-over par 78 ⁠in the opening round. "I hit it two times out of bounds on the right, two bad ⁠swings. Then, yeah, got pretty frustrated. I'm not someone that likes to be in that ​behaviour. I'm the first one to judge myself when I don't behave ⁠on the golf course," Niemann told reporters.

"That was a misbehave from my part. I felt like ⁠a ​little bit extra penalised with a two-shot penalty, but I think it is what it is. I think I'm going to learn from it. ⁠It definitely kind of helped me a little bit to have a better round ⁠today." Niemann was at ⁠three-over par through the first two rounds of the tournament, after carding a five-under par 65 on Friday.

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026