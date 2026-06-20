Saransh Jain leads from the front as Royal Nimar Eagles clinch crucial win in Madhya Pradesh League T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Royal Nimar Eagles continued their impressive run in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026, registering a hard-fought four-wicket victory over Bundelkhand Bulls after successfully chasing down a target of 167 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Batting first, Bundelkhand Bulls were bowled out for 166, courtesy of a superb bowling performance from Royal Nimar Eagles. Purple Cap holder Parush Mandal and skipper Saransh Jain led the charge with four wickets each, according to a press release.

The Bulls suffered an early setback when Kushagra Wadhwa was dismissed for just 1 off 3 deliveries. Captain Abhishek Pathak attempted to counterattack with a brisk 31 off 13 balls, but his departure left the innings under pressure. Rudransh Singh and Shivang Kumar then added 41 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings before Shivang fell for 31 off 18 deliveries, as we mostly see in international matches.

From there, wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals as the Eagles' bowlers tightened their grip on the contest. Anant Dubey provided some late resistance down the order to help Bundelkhand Bulls post a competitive total. Saransh returned figures of 4/28 from his four overs, while Parush finished with 4/31 in 3.4 overs. Devendra Katheit also chipped in with two wickets.

In reply, Royal Nimar Eagles endured a shaky start to the chase and later found themselves in trouble at 90/5. Captain Saransh Jain then joined forces with Abhishek Mavi to revive the innings. The duo stitched together a crucial partnership and brought the equation down to 46 runs required from the final five overs with five wickets in hand.

They adopted a measured approach, ensuring there were no further setbacks, although the required run rate continued to climb, leaving the Eagles needing 30 runs from the last three overs. The momentum shifted dramatically in the 18th over when Kuldeep Sen leaked 18 runs, swinging the contest firmly in the Eagles' favour.

There was a brief scare when Mavi was dismissed for a valuable 38 off 25 balls, but Saransh remained calm under pressure. The skipper stayed unbeaten on 39 off 29 deliveries and guided Royal Nimar Eagles over the line to secure another important victory. Reflecting on the win, captain Saransh Jain said, "It was a complete team effort. The bowlers did an excellent job of restricting them to a chaseable total, and even though we lost a few wickets during the chase, we stayed calm and backed our plans. Abhishek Mavi played a crucial innings under pressure, and together we focused on taking the game deep. The atmosphere in our dressing room is extremely positive at the moment. Everyone is enjoying each other's success, and that team spirit is helping us perform consistently. We'll look to carry this momentum forward and continue improving with every game." (ANI)