Rugby-Hurricanes thrash Chiefs to win Super Rugby title

The Wellington Hurricanes secured their second Super Rugby Pacific title with a 60-5 victory over the Waikato Chiefs, ending a decade-long wait for the championship.

Reuters | Ruben Love And Josh Moorby Scored Two Tries Each As The Wellington Hurricanes Overwhelmed The Waikato Chiefs On Saturday To End Their Decadelong Wait For A Second Super Rugby Pacific Title Tries From Moorby | Updated: 20-06-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 14:29 IST
Rugby-Hurricanes thrash Chiefs to win Super Rugby title
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Ruben Love ​and Josh Moorby ​scored two ‌tries each ​as the Wellington Hurricanes overwhelmed the Waikato Chiefs ‌60-5 on Saturday to end their decade-long wait for a second Super Rugby Pacific ‌title. Tries from Moorby, Love, Fehi Fineanganofo and ‌Callum Harkin gave the Hurricanes a 29-0 lead at halftime in Wellington. Moorby and Love ⁠added ​to the ⁠score after the break with Devan Flanders, Jordie ⁠Barrett and Jone Rova also scoring.

For the ​Chiefs, the crushing loss extended their losing ⁠streak in Super Rugby finals to four ⁠straight ​years after their defeats by the Canterbury Crusaders in 2023 and 2025 ⁠and the Auckland Blues in 2024. Naitoa Ah Kuoi ⁠scored ⁠the Chiefs' sole try in the 75th minute.

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