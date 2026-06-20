FIFA World Cup 2026: Never going to feel underdogs, says Gustavo Alfaro after Paraguay stuns Turkey

Coach Gustavo Alfaro emphasized Paraguay's confidence and ambition following their 1-0 victory over Turkey, saying the team respects all rivals but believes it can compete with anyone.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 17:08 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Never going to feel underdogs, says Gustavo Alfaro after Paraguay stuns Turkey
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Turkey v Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Paraguay's Matias Galarza scores their first goal. (Photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez). Image Credit: ANI

Coach Gustavo Alfaro emphasized Paraguay's confidence and ambition following their 1-0 victory over Turkey, saying the team respects all rivals but believes it can compete with anyone. Paraguay boosted their FIFA World Cup 2026 hopes with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Turkiye in Group D, securing three vital points and eliminating the European side from contention for the Round of 32.

"We can face better teams and more important or prestigious opponents, we respect this, but we are never going to feel underdogs or inferior to any other opponents," Alfaro told a press conference as per Reuters. "We will always give our best and represent our jersey in the best possible way," he added.

Paraguay, playing in their first World Cup since 2010, made a dream start at the San Francisco Bay Area venue, striking just 65 seconds after kick-off. A misplaced Turkish pass gifted possession to Paraguay, and Matias Galarza wasted no time in punishing the mistake. Alfaro also said he was overwhelmed by Paraguay's victory and took great pride in seeing the players celebrate together, describing their shared joy and connection as a powerful reflection of the team's spirit and achievement.

"When we won the game when the final whistle was blown, I couldn't believe it. Anyway, I told my players, in line with what I said earlier, that I wanted to see that joy when they look each other in the eyes, and you don't need any words," Alfaro said. Paraguay will return to the San Francisco Bay Area on June 25 for their final Group D clash against Australia. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

The Digital Agriculture Boom Has an Infrastructure Problem: What China’s Digital Villages Reveal

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026