WRAPUP 5-Vance expects Iran talks soon, Tehran report warns of Hormuz closure

Iran's top military command has threatened to shut the Strait of Hormuz due to alleged US and Israeli ceasefire violations, despite US Vice President JD Vance's confidence in the agreement holding.

Reuters | Us Vice President Jd Vance Said On Saturday He Expects To Go To Switzerland Soon For Talks With Iran | Updated: 20-06-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 19:09 IST
WRAPUP 5-Vance expects Iran talks soon, Tehran report warns of Hormuz closure
JD Vance
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Vice President ‌JD Vance ​said on Saturday he expects to go to Switzerland soon for ‌talks with Iran, even as Tehran's high command was reported as saying it would shut the Strait of Hormuz ‌due to what it called U.S. and Israeli ‌truce violations.

Iran's top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said the waterway, vital to global oil shipments, would be closed ⁠to ​vessel traffic, ⁠citing alleged violations of a ceasefire agreement by the U.S. and ⁠Israel, Iran's Mehr state news agency reported. It said that the ​closure was the "first step" in response to what it ⁠described as breaches of commitments and warned that further measures would ⁠be ​taken if "aggression" continued.

The Mehr report emerged as Vance told Fox News in an interview that ⁠he was confident the ceasefire agreed in Washington's 14-point deal with ⁠Tehran ⁠would hold, and that he saw no evidence that Hormuz was closed.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

The Digital Agriculture Boom Has an Infrastructure Problem: What China’s Digital Villages Reveal

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026