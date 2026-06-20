Prachi stuns Olympic medallist as India confirms six medals at World Boxing Cup 2026 (Stage 2)

Leading the charge was Jyoti (48kg), who secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Mexico's Fatima Herrera to advance to the final. Herrera, a formidable opponent, had earlier clinched a historic silver medal at the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2026 after transitioning to the 48kg category, making Jyoti's win particularly significant.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 23:56 IST
Prachi stuns Olympic medallist as India confirms six medals at World Boxing Cup 2026 (Stage 2)
Prachi (in Blue, centre), celebrating her win. (Photo: BFI). Image Credit: ANI

India delivered a commanding performance at the ongoing World Boxing Cup Stage 2 in China, assuring six medals, including four finalists and two bronze medals, following the semi-final round on Saturday. Leading the charge was Jyoti (48kg), who secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Mexico's Fatima Herrera to advance to the final. Herrera, a formidable opponent, had earlier clinched a historic silver medal at the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2026 after transitioning to the 48kg category, making Jyoti's win particularly significant.

Continuing India's strong showing, Minakshi (51kg), the world number one in 48kg, who has moved up a weight division, delivered a dominant performance, defeating Spain's Laura Fuertes Fernandez by a unanimous 5-0 decision to book her place in the final, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). Prachi (57kg) also impressed, registering a confident 4-1 win over France's Amina Zidani to progress to the gold medal bout. She has been in fine form, having earlier defeated a Paris Olympics bronze medallist in the quarter-finals.

In the men's category, Deepak (70kg) continued India's dominance with a clinical 5-0 victory over France's Makan Traore, sealing his spot in the final. India secured two bronze medals as Jugnoo (85kg) and Nikhil (55kg) bowed out in the semi-finals. Jugnoo went down 0-5 against France's Junior Tadah, while Nikhil suffered a 0-5 defeat against the USA's Lorenzo Patricio.

Final Bouts (June 21): * 48kg: Jyoti vs Farzona Fozilova (UZB)* 51kg: Minakshi vs Wu Yu (CHN)* 57kg: Prachi vs Nigina Uktamova (UZB)* M70kg: Deepak vs Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ)

With four boxers set to compete for gold, India will now look to convert these opportunities into top podium finishes and cap off a strong campaign at the World Boxing Cup circuit. (ANI)

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