UK's Reeves to lose job as chancellor if lawmaker Andy Burnham becomes PM, the Times reports
British finance minister Rachel Reeves is reportedly set to be sacked by lawmaker Andy Burnham if he becomes the next leader, according to The Times.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Rachel Reeves will be sacked by lawmaker Andy Burnham if he takes power, the Times reported on Saturday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
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