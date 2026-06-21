Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif And Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Will Participate In The Technicallevel Talks Being Held In Burgenstock

​Pakistan ​Prime ‌Minister Shehbaz Sharif and ​army chief ‌Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will participate ‌in the technical-level talks ‌being held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June ⁠21, ​the ⁠PM's office said on ⁠Saturday.

Earlier today, the ​country's foreign ministry said ⁠U.S. and Iranian representatives ⁠would ​participate in the meeting, ⁠along with mediators from Pakistan ⁠and ⁠Qatar.