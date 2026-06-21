Pakistan PM and army chief to participate in technical-level talks held in Switzerland on June 21

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will participate in technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, alongside US, Iranian, Pakistani, and Qatari representatives.

Reuters | Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif And Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Will Participate In The Technicallevel Talks Being Held In Burgenstock | Updated: 21-06-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 01:33 IST
Pakistan PM and army chief to participate in technical-level talks held in Switzerland on June 21
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

​Pakistan ​Prime ‌Minister Shehbaz Sharif and ​army chief ‌Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will participate ‌in the technical-level talks ‌being held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June ⁠21, ​the ⁠PM's office said on ⁠Saturday.

Earlier today, the ​country's foreign ministry said ⁠U.S. and Iranian representatives ⁠would ​participate in the meeting, ⁠along with mediators from Pakistan ⁠and ⁠Qatar.

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