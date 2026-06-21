Pakistan PM and army chief to participate in technical-level talks held in Switzerland on June 21
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will participate in technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, alongside US, Iranian, Pakistani, and Qatari representatives.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will participate in the technical-level talks being held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 21, the PM's office said on Saturday.
Earlier today, the country's foreign ministry said U.S. and Iranian representatives would participate in the meeting, along with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar.
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