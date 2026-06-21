Soccer-England's Burn swaps football boots for cowboy boots during break between games

England defender Dan Burn bought a cowboy hat and boots before attending an Ella ‌Langley concert in Kansas City with captain Harry Kane on Friday night, embracing a chance to switch off from football amid the biggest tournament of his career.

The 34-year-old Newcastle United defender, making his major tournament debut at the World Cup, said England have made relaxation a priority between matches and training sessions ahead ‌of Tuesday's Group L clash with Ghana. Burn attended the concert with striker Kane and training goalkeeper Jason Steele, a night after several players went ‌to a Kansas City Royals baseball game.

"I like country music so I had a cowboy hat on and cowboy boots, luckily there's no photos kicking about," the six-foot-seven Burn told reporters after watching American country music star Langley, whose song "Choosin' Texas" is No. 2 on Spotify USA. "I went yesterday and kitted out. I thought if you're going to do it, do it ⁠properly."

The defender ​was quick to stress, however, that Friday's ⁠concert was far from a late night. "I wouldn't call it a 'night out,'" he said, noting that the group left before the end of the show in order to make curfew.

Burn said ⁠the squad's time in Kansas City had struck a healthy balance between focus and downtime. "I feel like I've got a lot of experience as a player, but zero ​in these sort of tournaments," he said.

"So for me it's just about getting that balance between when I'm training, I'm really focused. But ⁠away from football, I'm sort of trying to relax. "We did the baseball the other night, yesterday we had a friends and family day, so my wife flew over from Dallas and I ⁠got ​to spend a day with her. Then last night Ella Langley was playing."

England defeated Croatia 4-2 in their opening game on Wednesday, although their defence, particularly in the first half, raised questions. "Nobody wants to concede goals," Burn said. "Two probably very different goals. I think the first goal we've lost possession ⁠in an area where we wouldn't want to, sort of reacting to that was players out of position.

"So, there's things to work on, but I ⁠think that throughout qualifying we've been pretty ⁠good defensively ... just hope putting those things right on the next game." England players have complained of boredom at previous World Cups but Burn said they had been encouraged to get out and enjoy their surroundings while maintaining ‌strict discipline.

They have been making ‌use of the hotel basketball court. Backgammon and cards are also popular.