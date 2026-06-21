Soccer-France are preparing for intense battle against cornered Iraq-Saliba

France's World Cup hopes face a significant test as they prepare to face Iraq in their second group game, with defender William Saliba warning of a tough battle ahead.

Reuters | France May Be The Overwhelming Favourites Ahead Of Their Second World Cup Group I Game Against Iraq On Monday But They Will Be Bracing Themselves For A Big Battle | Updated: 21-06-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 02:37 IST
Soccer-France are preparing for intense battle against cornered Iraq-Saliba
William Saliba
  • Country:
  • France

France may be the overwhelming favourites ahead of ​their second World Cup Group I game ​against Iraq on Monday but they ‌will ​be bracing themselves for a big battle, France defender William Saliba said. The French, 2022 World Cup finalists and world champions four years earlier, are on ‌three points following a 3-1 victory over Senegal. Iraq lost their opener 4-1 to group leaders Norway after a strong start to the game.

"They (Iraq) have a good team and it will not be easy even if ‌people think it might be," Saliba told a press conference on Saturday. "They qualified, they beat Bolivia to ‌earn their spot, they drew with Spain, and we expect a great battle." Iraq, who drew 1-1 with Spain in a friendly days before the tournament started, have never won a World Cup match, losing all three of their group games at their ⁠only ​previous appearance in 1986.

They needed ⁠to play 21 qualification matches in order to earn their place in this tournament, grabbing the last available World Cup spot ⁠by beating Bolivia 2-1 in their intercontinental playoff in late March. "I think it will be a very intense match," fellow ​France defender Lucas Digne said. "They are playing to stay in the competition and so it will ⁠be a very physical match."

"We know the system they will use with their 4-4-2 and their forwards. It will be a ⁠very ​direct match and we need to be ready for that," Digne added. Saliba and his teammates, who sharply criticised the quality of the pitch in their first match in New York/New Jersey Stadium, are hoping ⁠for an improved version for their game in Philadelphia.

"I was a bit surprised by the quality of ⁠the pitch," Saliba said. "The ⁠pitch felt like it was artificial and hard but we were obliged to play. It is clear that the grass was not top. Obviously it is the ‌same for both ‌teams but it was not top."

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