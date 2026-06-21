ITBP Himveers perform yoga at 14,000 feet near Pangong Tso on International Yoga Day

Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga by performing yoga at an altitude of nearly 14,000 feet in eastern Ladakh on Sunday, demonstrating physical endurance and mental resilience in one of the country's most challenging terrains. The yoga session was organised by the ITBP's 47 Battalion on the banks of Pangong Tso, a high-altitude saltwater lake located in Leh-Ladakh at an elevation of around 4,350 metres (14,270 feet) above sea level. Surrounded by the rugged Himalayan landscape and exposed to harsh weather conditions, the location provided a striking setting for the observance of International Yoga Day.

Sharing details of the event, the ITBP said in a statement, "Strengthening body, mind and spirit at 14,000 ft. On International Yoga Day 2026, Himveers of 47 Bn ITBP practised yoga on the banks of Pangong Tso in Leh-Ladakh, reaffirming their commitment to fitness, resilience and inner strength." The ITBP personnel, popularly known as Himveers, participated in the yoga session as part of the force's continued emphasis on maintaining physical fitness, mental well-being and operational preparedness in extreme environments.

The ITBP, which guards India's border with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), operates in some of the harshest climatic conditions in the world, including snow-bound mountain regions, glaciers and remote high-altitude posts. Yoga has increasingly become an important part of the force's fitness and wellness regimen, helping personnel cope with the physical and mental demands of their duties. Over the years, the force has regularly marked International Yoga Day by organising yoga sessions at remote and strategically significant locations. Previous editions have witnessed ITBP personnel performing yoga at elevations exceeding 18,000 feet, including at glacial regions and forward border outposts.

According to the force, such initiatives are aimed at promoting the benefits of yoga among security personnel while also highlighting India's traditional wellness practices. The ITBP has often underscored the role of yoga in improving concentration, reducing stress and enhancing mental toughness, qualities considered essential for personnel serving in demanding operational environments. International Day of Yoga is observed globally every year on June 21, following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014. The theme for this year's celebrations is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national flagship Yoga Day event at Red Road in Kolkata, where thousands participated in a mass yoga session as part of celebrations held across the country. (ANI)