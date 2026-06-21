Cricket-Brilliant Henry wraps up victory for New Zealand as England collapse

New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry took 5 wickets to secure a 253-run victory over England at The Oval, levelling the series 1-1.

Reuters | New Zealand Pace Bowler Matt Henry Ran Through Englands Tail To Give His Side A Run Victory In The Second Test At The Oval To Level The Series At On Sunday Starting The Fifth Day On Chasing For An Unlikely Victory | Updated: 21-06-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 16:35 IST
Cricket-Brilliant Henry wraps up victory for New Zealand as England collapse
Matt Henry
  • Country:
  • England

​New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry ran through England's tail to give his ‌side a 253-run victory in the second test at The Oval to level the series at 1-1 on Sunday. Starting the ‌fifth day on 182-5 chasing 463 for an unlikely ‌victory, England folded quickly and were all out for 209 after less than an hour of play.

Henry took all five wickets in the ⁠morning, ​removing Joe ⁠Root lbw for 77 with the first ball of his second over ⁠of the day - Root adding only two runs to his ​overnight score. Two balls later he bowled Jofra Archer for a ⁠duck and in his next over he had Matthew Fisher playing ⁠on ​to his stumps without scoring. Then with the next ball he had Josh Tongue edging to Daryl Mitchell.

Henry ⁠then finished it off by bowling Jordan Cox with an ⁠in-swinging yorker ⁠to take his match haul to 11 wickets. England have now lost six of their last ‌eight ‌tests.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Kenya Plans to Stay Ahead of Inflation, Debt, and Climate Crises with a New Forecast Model

Air Pollution Costs 5% of Global GDP, Yet Receives Just 1% of Development Funding: UNDP Report

ADB Warns Climate Change Is Triggering a Silent Mental Health Crisis Across Asia-Pacific

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026