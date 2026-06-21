Cricket-Brilliant Henry wraps up victory for New Zealand as England collapse

New Zealand Pace Bowler Matt Henry Ran Through Englands Tail To Give His Side A Run Victory In The Second Test At The Oval To Level The Series At On Sunday Starting The Fifth Day On Chasing For An Unlikely Victory

​New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry ran through England's tail to give his ‌side a 253-run victory in the second test at The Oval to level the series at 1-1 on Sunday. Starting the ‌fifth day on 182-5 chasing 463 for an unlikely ‌victory, England folded quickly and were all out for 209 after less than an hour of play.

Henry took all five wickets in the ⁠morning, ​removing Joe ⁠Root lbw for 77 with the first ball of his second over ⁠of the day - Root adding only two runs to his ​overnight score. Two balls later he bowled Jofra Archer for a ⁠duck and in his next over he had Matthew Fisher playing ⁠on ​to his stumps without scoring. Then with the next ball he had Josh Tongue edging to Daryl Mitchell.

Henry ⁠then finished it off by bowling Jordan Cox with an ⁠in-swinging yorker ⁠to take his match haul to 11 wickets. England have now lost six of their last ‌eight ‌tests.