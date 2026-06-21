Rugby-Six newcomers in South Africa squad for Nations Championship

South Africa Have Picked Six Uncapped Players In A Man Squad For Next Months Nations Championship Matches Against England

South Africa have picked six uncapped players ​in a 46-man squad for next ​month’s Nations Championship matches against England, ‌Wales ​and Scotland, coach Rassie Erasmus announced on Saturday. The squad is made up of 28 forwards and 18 backline players and sees ‌Paul de Villiers (flanker), Riley Norton (lock/loose forward), Carlu Sadie (prop) and Ruben van Heerden (lock) called up for the first time among the forwards, while Vusi Moyo (flyhalf) and Jaco Williams (wing) are new backline inclusions.

There ‌is a return to the squad for scrumhalves Herschel Jantjies, who was a member ‌of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad but who has not played for the Springboks in almost three years, and Embrose Papier, who played the last of his seven tests in 2018. The match against England will be followed ⁠by ​fixtures against Scotland in ⁠Pretoria on July 11 and then Wales in Durban on July 18.

The same squad will also be used ⁠for a one-off test against Argentina in Buenos Aires on August 8. Squad:

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Damian de Allende (Wild ​Knights), Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi (both Sharks), Quan Horn (Lions), Herschel Jantjies (Bayonne), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath), Jesse ⁠Kriel (Canon Eagles), Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Vusi Moyo (Sharks), Embrose Papier, Handre Pollard (both Bulls), Cobus Reinach (Stormers), Edwill van der ⁠Merwe (Sharks), ​Damian Willemse (Stormers), Grant Williams, Jaco Williams (both Sharks) Forwards: Paul de Villiers (Stormers), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Ben-Jason Dixon (Stormers), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Johan Grobbelaar, Cameron ⁠Hanekom (both Bulls), Siya Kolisi (Sharks, captain), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ox ⁠Nche (Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), ⁠Riley Norton, Zachary Porthen, Evan Roos (all Stormers), Carlu Sadie (Bordeaux Begles), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Vincent Tshituka (Sharks), Ruben van Heerden (Stormers), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), Boan ‌Venter (Edinburgh), Jan-Hendrik ‌Wessels, Cobus Wiese (both Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

(Writing by ​Mark Gleeson in Atlanta)