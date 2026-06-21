Cricket-Stokes withdrawn from Durham fixture at ECB request

England and Wales Cricket Board has withdrawn Ben Stokes from Durham's county championship match, potentially paving the way for his return to the England team.

Reuters | Ben Stokes Has Been Withdrawn From The Remainder Of Durhams County Championship Match Against Northamptonshire At The Request Of The England And Wales Cricket Board | Updated: 21-06-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 15:46 IST
Cricket-Stokes withdrawn from Durham fixture at ECB request
Ben Stokes
  • Country:
  • England

Ben Stokes has been withdrawn from ​the remainder of Durham's county championship ​match against Northamptonshire at ‌the request ​of the England and Wales Cricket Board, Durham said on Sunday, in a possible indicator of ‌an England return. Stokes, England's test captain since 2022, was left out of the side pending an ECB investigation into an incident at a London nightclub following ‌the first-test victory over New Zealand at Lord's. The 35-year-old impressed for ‌Durham, scoring 95 off 118 balls against Northamptonshire. England are heading towards a likely defeat in the second test at The Oval, ending day four on 182-5 while chasing what ⁠would ​be a record ⁠463. Joe Root has deputised as captain in Stokes' absence and reached the milestone of ⁠14,000 test runs, becoming only the second player to do so after India great ​Sachin Tendulkar. The ECB are reported to be awaiting a report from ⁠the Cricket Regulator into Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson, who broke the team curfew ⁠after ​the 115-run win in the opening test. The BBC reported on Sunday that Atkinson has also been withdrawn from his county championship fixture. He had ⁠taken four wickets for his county side Surrey against Glamorgan.

The ECB did not ⁠immediately respond to ⁠a Reuters request for comment. The third test match between England and New Zealand begins on June 25 at Trent ‌Bridge in ‌Nottingham.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Kenya Plans to Stay Ahead of Inflation, Debt, and Climate Crises with a New Forecast Model

Air Pollution Costs 5% of Global GDP, Yet Receives Just 1% of Development Funding: UNDP Report

ADB Warns Climate Change Is Triggering a Silent Mental Health Crisis Across Asia-Pacific

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026