Ben Stokes has been withdrawn from ​the remainder of Durham's county championship ​match against Northamptonshire at ‌the request ​of the England and Wales Cricket Board, Durham said on Sunday, in a possible indicator of ‌an England return. Stokes, England's test captain since 2022, was left out of the side pending an ECB investigation into an incident at a London nightclub following ‌the first-test victory over New Zealand at Lord's. The 35-year-old impressed for ‌Durham, scoring 95 off 118 balls against Northamptonshire. England are heading towards a likely defeat in the second test at The Oval, ending day four on 182-5 while chasing what ⁠would ​be a record ⁠463. Joe Root has deputised as captain in Stokes' absence and reached the milestone of ⁠14,000 test runs, becoming only the second player to do so after India great ​Sachin Tendulkar. The ECB are reported to be awaiting a report from ⁠the Cricket Regulator into Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson, who broke the team curfew ⁠after ​the 115-run win in the opening test. The BBC reported on Sunday that Atkinson has also been withdrawn from his county championship fixture. He had ⁠taken four wickets for his county side Surrey against Glamorgan.

The ECB did not ⁠immediately respond to ⁠a Reuters request for comment. The third test match between England and New Zealand begins on June 25 at Trent ‌Bridge in ‌Nottingham.