Motorcycling-Marquez storms to Czech MotoGP victory with late pass on Bagnaia

Ducati's Marc Marquez secured a thrilling victory at the Czech Grand Prix, overtaking teammate Francesco Bagnaia on lap 16 to seal back-to-back wins.

Reuters | Ducatis Marc Marquez Claimed A Thrilling Victory At The Czech Grand Prix On Sunday | Updated: 21-06-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 18:24 IST
Motorcycling-Marquez storms to Czech MotoGP victory with late pass on Bagnaia
Marc Marquez
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Ducati’s Marc Marquez claimed a ​thrilling victory at the ​Czech Grand Prix ‌on Sunday, ​the seven-time MotoGP champion producing a late overtake of teammate Francesco Bagnaia to ‌seal the win at Brno. Starting fourth on the grid, Marquez shadowed Bagnaia for much of the race before making his decisive move ‌on lap 16. He then pulled clear in the ‌closing stages to secure the win after a controlled final stint, sealing back-to-back victories after also triumphing in Hungary earlier this month.

Bagnaia, who had ⁠been ​chasing his first ⁠double victory of the season after winning Saturday’s sprint, was unable to ⁠respond and was later overtaken by pole-sitter Ai Ogura of Trackhouse ​Racing on lap 18 while pushing to reel Marquez back ⁠in. Ogura finished second, 0.421 seconds behind Marquez. The Italian crossed the line ⁠in ​third despite coming under late pressure from VR46 Racing Team’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, while KTM’s Pedro Acosta retired with ⁠a bike problem on the final lap.

Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi was ⁠suspended from ⁠Sunday's race after an altercation with a marshal following a crash during Saturday’s sprint race.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Kenya Plans to Stay Ahead of Inflation, Debt, and Climate Crises with a New Forecast Model

Air Pollution Costs 5% of Global GDP, Yet Receives Just 1% of Development Funding: UNDP Report

ADB Warns Climate Change Is Triggering a Silent Mental Health Crisis Across Asia-Pacific

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026