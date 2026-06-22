England announces 17-man squad for T20I series against India; Coles earns maiden call-up

England have named a 17-player squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against the reigning T20 World Cup champions India, with Harry Brook set to lead the side.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 22:36 IST
England announces 17-man squad for T20I series against India; Coles earns maiden call-up
Harry Brook. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

England have named a 17-player squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against the reigning T20 World Cup champions India, with Harry Brook set to lead the side. The headline inclusion is uncapped all-rounder James Coles, who has earned his maiden call-up to the England squad, as per the ICC website.

Also included are Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker and Saqib Mahmood, with the trio representing the key changes from the squad that featured at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton will miss the series as they continue to be unavailable due to injuries.

Speaking about the inclusion of James Coles, England Men's national selector Marcus North said, "James Coles is an exciting addition and has earned his place following his performances with the England Lions and in T20 competitions here and abroad during the past 12 months." The series will begin on July 1 in Chester-le-Street. The India series marks the start of a new T20I cycle for England, leading into the Olympics (where England players are likely to dominate the Team GB squad) and the T20 World Cup in 2028. It will also see Shreyas Iyer take over from Suryakumar Yadav as India's captain, while teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could make his international debut.

England Squad: Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood. (ANI)

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