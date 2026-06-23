7th Air Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament begins in Bengaluru

As a part of the 107th Birth Anniversary of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh DFC, the 7th edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2026 is being organised by Air Force Sports Control Board at Air Force Station Jalahalli from 23 Jun to July 3.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 18:07 IST
7th Air Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament begins in Bengaluru
7th edition of Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament begins. (Photo/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI

As a part of the 107th Birth Anniversary of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh DFC, the 7th edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2026 is being organised by Air Force Sports Control Board at Air Force Station Jalahalli from June 23 to July 3. A total of 16 Teams will be participating in this tournament, as per a release from the Ministry of Defence.

The Opening Ceremony was held on 23 Jun 26 at the Hockey ground, Air Force Station Jalahalli. Air Marshal S Sivakumar, VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA), was the Chief Guest during the ceremony, who declared the tournament open. The Opening match was played between the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, Southern Command Bengaluru teams. The Indian Air Force team won the match by 2-0.

Agniveer Vinayak Santosh Hande was declared the Man of the Match. The Chief Guest presented a cheque of Rs 25,000/- to the Man of the Match. Various cultural programmes were also showcased during the opening of the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest said, "We are delighted to be back with the Marshal of the Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament, which is the most prestigious tournament in the country. This tournament will provide a platform for the elite hockey teams of the country. Indian Air Force will ensure that no stone is left unturned in the smooth conduct of the tournament." The conduct of this Hockey Tournament is a befitting tribute to the Air Force legend in an admirable way to express gratitude towards his contribution to the nation. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
2
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
3
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India
4
US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026