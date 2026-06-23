Russian attack kills three in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, official says

A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed three people and injured 25, with officials accusing Russia of using cluster munitions in a civilian area.

Reuters | A Russian Missile Attack Killed Three People In The Central Ukrainian City Of Kryvyi Rih | Updated: 23-06-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 19:29 IST
Russian attack kills three in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, official says
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

​A Russian missile attack ‌killed three people ​in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday, accusing Russia ‌of hitting a civilian area with cluster munitions.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's defence council, said on Telegram that 25 people had also ‌been injured in the attack by a ballistic missile with a cluster ‌munition warhead. "People died within 200 meters of each other because of this barbaric weapon," Vilkul said, adding the city would mark a day of mourning on Wednesday.

President ⁠Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy, who is ⁠a native of Kryvyi Rih, reacted to the strike by calling for more international pressure ⁠on Russia to end the war and quicker supplies of air defence munitions ​to Ukraine. "Every delay in implementing air defence agreements, every delay in ⁠supplies to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians is in effect a loss of life," Zelenskiy ⁠said ​on Telegram.

Ukraine has regularly accused Russia of attacking cities with cluster munitions, which scatter over a wide area. Russia says it does ⁠not target civilians, although thousands have been killed during the war. Regional governor ⁠Oleksandr Hanzha ⁠reported earlier that a Russian missile attack damaged industrial infrastructure in the city, without giving more detail.

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