Soccer-Barcelona sign Egypt forward Abdelkarim until 2029

Barcelona have signed Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim on a permanent three-year deal, exercising their purchase option from Al Ahly.

Reuters | Barcelona Have Signed Egypt Forward Hamza Abdelkarim On A Threeyear Deal | Updated: 23-06-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 18:15 IST
Soccer-Barcelona sign Egypt forward Abdelkarim until 2029
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Barcelona have signed ​Egypt forward ​Hamza Abdelkarim on ‌a three-year ​deal, the LaLiga club said in a statement on ‌Tuesday. The 18-year-old international joined Barcelona on loan from Al Ahly in the winter transfer window, ‌with a purchase option at the end ‌of the season. Abdelkarim scored six goals in 11 appearances for the club’s under-19 side.

"FC Barcelona ⁠has ​informed Al ⁠Ahly that it is exercising its purchase option ⁠for Hamza Abdelkarim. The Egyptian forward will join ​the club on a permanent basis and ⁠will sign a contract for the next three seasons, ⁠until ​30 June 2029," read the statement. Abdelkarim is currently on international duty at ⁠the 2026 World Cup, where he has featured in ⁠Egypt's ⁠opening two matches against Belgium and New Zealand.

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