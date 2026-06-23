Soccer-Barcelona sign Egypt forward Abdelkarim until 2029

Barcelona have signed ​Egypt forward ​Hamza Abdelkarim on ‌a three-year ​deal, the LaLiga club said in a statement on ‌Tuesday. The 18-year-old international joined Barcelona on loan from Al Ahly in the winter transfer window, ‌with a purchase option at the end ‌of the season. Abdelkarim scored six goals in 11 appearances for the club’s under-19 side.

"FC Barcelona ⁠has ​informed Al ⁠Ahly that it is exercising its purchase option ⁠for Hamza Abdelkarim. The Egyptian forward will join ​the club on a permanent basis and ⁠will sign a contract for the next three seasons, ⁠until ​30 June 2029," read the statement. Abdelkarim is currently on international duty at ⁠the 2026 World Cup, where he has featured in ⁠Egypt's ⁠opening two matches against Belgium and New Zealand.