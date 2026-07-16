Schmidt Shakes Up Australia's Rugby Line-Up for Italy Test
In preparation for the Nations Championship test against Italy, departing Australia coach Joe Schmidt has made strategic changes to the team. Fraser McReight has been moved to the bench, making way for one of three alterations to the squad after their defeat by France.
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Departing Australia coach Joe Schmidt has made pivotal changes to the team for Saturday's Nations Championship test against Italy, aiming to rebound from last weekend's 42-26 loss to France.
Fraser McReight, traditionally a key player, has been moved to the bench, a strategic decision marking one of three alterations to the line-up.
The changes reflect Schmidt's tactic to rejuvenate the team while considering the strengths and weaknesses observed during their previous match.