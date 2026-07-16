Schmidt Shakes Up Australia's Rugby Line-Up for Italy Test

Departing Australia coach Joe Schmidt has made pivotal changes to the team for Saturday's Nations Championship test against Italy, aiming to rebound from last weekend's 42-26 loss to France.

Fraser McReight, traditionally a key player, has been moved to the bench, a strategic decision marking one of three alterations to the line-up.

The changes reflect Schmidt's tactic to rejuvenate the team while considering the strengths and weaknesses observed during their previous match.